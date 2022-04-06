Grandad used to say the stars were holes poked in the floor of heaven. Grandma used to say astronomy was science fiction.
Not the most stellar of explanations. And perhaps not the most relevant of anecdotes, but I couldn’t help thinking about it this week because the Deschutes County Commission was talking dark skies.
Counties and cities can put in place ordinances that encourage or mandate that outdoor lighting be tailored so it’s easier to see the night sky. Light at night makes that harder.
The county doesn’t have the authority to make changes that would change regulations in Deschutes County’s cities. Any changes it made would only be regulations for areas outside city boundaries. And it would only be for new or replacement lighting.
County commissioners didn’t make any final decisions this week. They did agree to talk more about it in the future.
Many communities already have in place ordinances that promote or mandate outdoor lighting be shielded downward. It’s probably more important to raise awareness than to have lighting police marching around looking for code violations.
We all do benefit when we can look up at the sky at night and see just how spectacular the view can be.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.