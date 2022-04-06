night sky
123RF

Grandad used to say the stars were holes poked in the floor of heaven. Grandma used to say astronomy was science fiction.

Not the most stellar of explanations. And perhaps not the most relevant of anecdotes, but I couldn’t help thinking about it this week because the Deschutes County Commission was talking dark skies.

Counties and cities can put in place ordinances that encourage or mandate that outdoor lighting be tailored so it’s easier to see the night sky. Light at night makes that harder.

The county doesn’t have the authority to make changes that would change regulations in Deschutes County’s cities. Any changes it made would only be regulations for areas outside city boundaries. And it would only be for new or replacement lighting.

County commissioners didn’t make any final decisions this week. They did agree to talk more about it in the future.

Many communities already have in place ordinances that promote or mandate outdoor lighting be shielded downward. It’s probably more important to raise awareness than to have lighting police marching around looking for code violations.

We all do benefit when we can look up at the sky at night and see just how spectacular the view can be.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.