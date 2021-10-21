There was only one paved road into Crooked River Ranch when it was developed in the early 1970s. That was not enough.
The area around it is ripe for wildfire. Some 5,000 people now live there.
Thanks to the efforts of residents, Oregon’s congressional delegation, the Bureau of Land Management and others, Crooked River Ranch finally got a second access road in 2018.
Juniper Canyon in Crook County needs the same thing. It’s located just outside of Prineville, sort of on the way to the Prineville Reservoir. And the access issue is similar.
The area has 4,000-5,000 people. There are enough potential homesites in the area for another 2,000 homes.
It has one road in. If there were a wildfire, one road is not enough to safely evacuate residents.
There was a bit of progress toward getting another road this week. A community meeting was held in Prineville to discuss options and feedback from a survey.
Where should the road be and how will the community pay for it? One possible new road would link SE Davis Loop, north of Akins Drive, and state Highway 27.
Jerry Brummer, the Crook County commissioner, has been worrying about this issue for at least 15 years. He said the meeting was to gauge support and interest. He wants the community to develop this project from the bottom up, rather than just have elected officials tell people what is going to happen.
“Do people really want this or do they have some other ideas?” Brummer said.
The advantage of that possible route north of Akins Drive is that the land would be donated. That would save costs.
In other cases, the land would need to be purchased. There is no estimate on how much road construction would cost, but the Crook County Road Department doesn’t have the money.
There might be grants. A bond could be put on the ballot. The federal infrastructure bill might have some money for a deserving project like this. A district could be formed and residents could pitch in.
It’s going to take a community effort to help make Juniper Canyon safer. And we have to hope that Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz and Gov. Kate Brown are all lined up looking for ways they can help.
