Oregon’s Criminal Justice Commission does important work to analyze and try to improve the state’s criminal justice system. And it’s actually not been following the state law for two years.
Too many Democrats are on the commission’s board, according to Willamette Week. Gov. Kate Brown and the commission need to ensure that gets fixed. But that’s not the only problem the commission’s board has, either. What happens at its meeting needs to be readily available to the public. It is not.
The commission’s website is a great source of statistics about Oregon’s criminal justice system. Want to know about recidivism rates? Want to know if know if there are disparities by demographics or race in police stops? Those are the types of issues the commission analyzes. It’s important information for the public and policymakers.
The commission’s board was established by law to help insulate the commission’s work from partisan influence. For instance, of the governor’s appointments to the board “not more than four members may belong to the same political party.” Five of Brown’s seven appointments since 2018 have been Democrats, as Willamette Week reported. The governor’s office said it was a mistake and is working to correct it.
The commission has backed reforms of the justice system designed to reduce the number of prisoners in Oregon. Does the composition of the board undermine the reforms? Not necessarily. But it does call into question the decisions the commission’s board has made to direct the work of the commission. What the commission studies can direct and influence changes in the criminal justice system.
Another issue for the commission’s board is openness. Many state and local government boards in Oregon make a real commitment to disclose to the public what they are doing. They put online complete agendas with staff reports and minutes of previous meetings.
Nothing like that is available online for the commission’s board that we could locate on its website. There is just a cursory agenda with a list of items that may be discussed. No minutes are posted of previous meetings. If there are more complete background staff reports sent to commissioners before meetings, they are not available. We made a public records request for such information Thursday morning.
We have no evidence the commission’s board is intentionally hiding anything. But while Oregon law states that governments actions — the public’s business — is supposed to be open and available to the public, far too often it is not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.