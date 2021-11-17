Most criminal restitution to victims in Oregon never gets paid. About $500 million has gone unpaid since 1998. The collection rate is about 31% over the last 20 years.
It’s not a surprise. People convicted of a crime may not even have enough money for their own needs. But perhaps Oregon could do better.
State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, briefed Tuesday a legislative committee on some of the work on a restitution bill. It builds on Senate Bill 214 that passed the Oregon Senate earlier this year but died in the House.
Restitution can be helpful to a victim and even arguably a person convicted of a crime. It could help pay a victim for economic damages from a crime. It can help make victims whole again. It’s also an opportunity for convicted criminals to make right some of the damage they have done to an individual or a community.
It’s important to remember restitution in Oregon is limited to economic damages only. Cleaning up. Medical bills. Burial expenses. Lost wages. And so on.
One aspect of the possible bill is about documentation. It could reshape what is considered reasonable proof of an economic loss.
Oregon courts have been stringent when looking at evidence, such as medical bills. For instance, a “sentencing court cannot presume that medical or hospital services provided to a victim were necessary, merely by the virtue of the fact that they were provided,” a court ruled in 2109. A proposed change in new legislation would give such a medical bill more weight. It would be accepted that a bill could speak for itself, as an indicator of what are reasonable services and costs. The defense could still challenge it.
A second area is prioritization of payments. When a convicted criminal does have money to pay restitution, there’s a scale of what gets money first. Victim restitution is “level 2.” That puts it on the same level as payment of other fines and fees ordered by the court. So as Kropf explained, if the person convicted could come up with $100 a month, $50 would go to restitution and $50 would go to other fines and fees that a court ordered. A change could be to prioritize restitution over other fines and fees.
Oregon already has a fund set up to help victims with economic damages from crimes, realizing that they may never get compensated by the person convicted. It’s the Oregon Crime Victims’ Compensation Program. It may pay for medical expenses, funerals, mental health counseling and more. An idea for legislation is to bolster the money available in that fund by diverting a portion of money that convicted criminals would now pay to insurance companies for compensation to the crime victims fund.
Kropf said he and others are also taking a look at how the state collects restitution. There are sometimes fees involved. That may just make it more difficult for people to pay their restitution and more difficult for victims to get restitution.
Another area of restitution under consideration is: What sort of system should Oregon have for juveniles to pay compensation? Does the state need a different system? Because of what is known about brain development, should juveniles be required to pay compensation?
Legislators on the House Interim Committee on Judiciary did not get into a debate about these ideas. That will come later. What do you think about it? You can email Rep. Kropf at Rep.JasonKropf@oregonlegislature.gov.
