Mirror Pond dam is the last dam through Bend that has no fish passage. And maybe that is going to change.
It’s going to take help from the public, businesses and government.
When the Bend Park & Recreation District installed the safer passage at Colorado Avenue, one place where fish were blocked was gone. A fish ladder was also put in at the North Canal dam in 2016.
Now the Deschutes River is down to one blockage left in Bend.
A healthy river does not have a hard stop, walling off fish from moving up and down the river. The river needs fish passage.
The city of Bend and the Bend Park & Recreation District tasked a committee to look at options. That committee is closing in on a recommendation.
This is not a decision about the future of Mirror Pond. This is not a decision about how long or if the dam will remain. This is not a decision about dredging the river. This is not even a decision about who will be responsible for the maintenance of the fish passage and “own” it.
This is a recommendation about the best option or options for fish passage for the city of Bend and the Bend Park & Recreation District to consider.
There are currently four options. One is a concrete fish ladder with steps. The other three options are fishways — more like natural ramps with rocks. The difference is in how wide they are.
The ladder or fishway would be on the southern edge of the dam close to Newport Avenue, at least in the conceptual drawings.
Which is the best option?
We’d like to see a more natural looking fishway than a step ladder, but there’s more to it than aesthetics — how good an option is at fish passage, safety, interference with the dam and Pacific Power’s hydro plant, cost and more. No hard cost estimates exist for now.
What’s interesting is that while the cost of construction is an obstacle, it may not be so big an obstacle. People crafting the committee decision hope that federal grant money will be available for construction costs, at least part of them. The federal government has already pitched in to help with the cost of some preliminary engineering analysis.
Who will maintain the fish passage? Who will own it? Those questions are going to need to be resolved at some point. Pacific Power may seem like the obvious choice. It isn’t pleading for the responsibility. And the decision about which option is chosen could be shaped by trying to make it more attractive for Pacific Power to take ownership on.
Whatever the recommendation from this committee, don’t expect anything to happen fast. It will take time to get questions of easements, ownership and the money resolved. The city and the park district are likely going to need financial help and support from the community to make fish passage a reality.
Will you help? Or are the river and the fish not worth it?
If you are interested, there is a lot more information at www.coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond.
