COVID-19 Razzles the economy and schools and next on its target list may be Halloween.
Los Angeles County is not the archetype for Central Oregon, but that county unleashed a Whopper for kids: Halloween was canceled. The Smarties running that county then retreated and now say trick or treating is just not recommended.
The issue Krackels with controversy. And we do know COVID-19 and Halloween could be a serious health matter, so please don't begrudge us a few Snickers.
With the decision in California, we wondered if the Oregon Health Authority would be taking a statewide stand on Halloween: Good & Plenty or Zero?
The OHA told us it doesn't have any guidance at the moment, though there may be a difference between Now & Laters.
We also asked the Deschutes County Health Department: Bit-O-Honey or Sour Patch Kids?
No Shockers: The county does not have any official guidance, yet, either. Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County's Health Service director, did tell us through a spokeswoman that his recommendation is that people avoid trick or treating this year to deny the virus more opportunities to spread its Warheads.
Halloween is just the kind of event that could send COVID-19 on a Spree. And as much fun as the calories of candy can be, they can be a path to more kids getting Chunky. But if people can get pizza and carryout delivered to their door in contactless delivery, can't little goblins and ghosts forage for some Tootsie Rolls? Costumes plus kids can be a PayDay for fun and could be a glimpse of normalcy in a Gobstopper of a year. People could leave tiny bags of M&Ms, Gummi Bears and other goodies out on the porch for kids.
Conway's advice likely hits where many families will land right on the Dots. But no matter what you decide for your family, masks are Life Savers.
