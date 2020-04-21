The COVID-19 pandemic may lead some people to challenge some of their more closely held beliefs. All those nudges that directed families to save and prepare for disasters surely will get a different reception now.
On the political level, a unified Congress did something relatively unthinkable before the pandemic by approving direct payments to Americans with virtually no strings attached. And although paid family leave is already part of the law in Oregon, more members of Congress are talking about how important that is for families across the country.
The Willamette Week had a report recently that politicians it has been talking to for endorsement interviews have wondered if Oregonians might now be more receptive to a sales tax. It would help prop up the government when income taxes will drop in a downturn. Indeed, Oregon's revenue system is lopsided, generally relying on property taxes and income taxes.
But no. We can't see Oregonians are not going to come out of the pandemic any more excited about a state sales tax than they have been in the past.
