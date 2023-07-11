Sweeps

A car drives by on NE Scott Street, not far from a homeless encampment near U.S. Highway 97 and Colorado Avenue in Bend.

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin file

Walking near homeless camps in Bend you can see trash, smell the urine-scented air or you could choose to see people struggling to survive.

Some people are beset by addiction. Some shout at the air. Some have jobs and can’t afford a place to live.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.