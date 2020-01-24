Tumalo Irrigation District just won a relatively obscure victory in the Oregon Court of Appeals.
The decision is important because it could have significant environmental benefits and environmental costs. It could help water be used more efficiently in the Deschutes Basin. It could also lead to more development outside of urban growth boundaries.
The price tag on piping all the irrigation canals, the smaller laterals and making on-farm improvements to use water more efficiently in the Deschutes Basin could be $1 billion. Bit by bit it is getting done.
Where is all that money going to come from? Most of the tab has been picked up by the federal government — so money from taxpayers. But irrigation districts have to pitch in, too.
For instance, Tumalo Irrigation District did about $6 million worth of piping last year and will do about another $6 million this year. The irrigation district’s share of the cost last year was about $350,000. This year’s project may help protect about 9 cubic feet of water per second. Every drop of water that is moved more efficiently through piped canals can mean more water can be kept in the river. And that’s a good thing. About half of all the water that moves through an unpiped canal is lost in transit to seepage.
Year after year, Tumalo Irrigation District is faced with the issue of coming up with the money for its match on these projects. It has funded some of that in the past through property sales. And it is looking to do that again. The district has been working for the last several years to rezone some district property, a nearly 500-acre former pumice mine west of Tumalo. The rezone would allow homes on the land — about one per 10 acres.
Central Oregon LandWatch, the land use conservation group, has kept a close eye on these plans. In general, LandWatch wants development and growth to be contained within urban growth boundaries and doesn’t want wild areas or farming land turned into homes.
The recent challenge by LandWatch to the irrigation district plan gets complicated quickly. LandWatch was challenging a Land Use Board of Appeals order that affirmed a Deschutes County Commission decision to change its comprehensive plan so Tumalo Irrigation District could rezone the property and start moving forward on its plans. Did the county do enough to determine the property in question is not agricultural land? LandWatch said no. The court decision basically said yes.
The good news for the irrigation district is that it is one step closer to getting money for its land and that could, in turn, lead to environmental benefits for the river. Does it come at an environmental cost? Yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.