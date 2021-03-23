More people in Deschutes County means deer, eagles and elk can have a more challenging time. Human development is not always animal friendly.
The county’s information about the ranges of deer and elk had been out of date. Much the same was true for the homes of bald and golden eagles. But thanks to a grant from the Department of Land Conservation and Development, the county has updated its wildlife inventories. That can make a difference in how future development in the county will occur. The Deschutes County Planning Commission is expected to get a presentation about the new data on Thursday.
When the county got started, it had to choose what wildlife maps to update. It couldn’t do everything. For instance, a county advisory committee decided not to look at deer migration corridors. And it also decided not to look at the habitat of threatened and endangered species such as the spotted frog, because those already get protection. It picked deer and elk winter range and the nesting sites of bald and golden eagles.
The results in general mean expanded areas identified as needing protection. For instance, the proposed, revised deer winter range went from 315,847 acres to 503,979 acres. Some of the data was collected by collaring deer and tracking their movements. Similarly the revised winter range for elk would grow to 411,190 acres. Sensitive habit for the eagles would grow enormously from 2,297 acres to 344,778 acres. Maps are available in county documents at tinyurl.com/deereagleelk. Scroll way down to the bottom.
The growth of these proposed revised zones could impact development. For instance, golden eagle nests are buffered by a sensitive habitat area with a radius of 2 miles. There are some 103 golden eagles’ nests identified. Bald eagles get a smaller ¼-mile radius buffer and there are some 116 bald eagle nests. Development within such a radius triggers a review of the potential impacts of a project under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act
It does not mean that no development would be allowed within 2 miles of a golden eagle nest or ¼ mile of a bald eagle nest. A 200-home development in Naperville, Illinois, recently got approval and its boundary is within 824 feet of a bald eagle nest — less than a ¼ of a mile. But development in deer and elk winter ranges and within eagle habitat can mean legal challenges. So the county’s more accurate information for animals will translate into more questions for humans.
