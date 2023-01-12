This Sept. 29 file photo shows a group of camps in the Juniper Ridge area just north of Beechcraft Lane along U.S. Highway 97. The fire scar from the 2020 Juniper Ridge Fire is visible to the right of the camps.
Deschutes County Commissioners authorized Wednesday the county administrator to sign a policy for when houseless people can be removed from county land for safety and security reasons.
The policy aims to make the best of things when some people are going through the worst of times.
It recognizes that people who are houseless need a place “to sleep, shelter themselves and store belongings.” It doesn’t say it’s ideal or desirable for people to do it on county land.
It also doesn’t mean that county staff are going to go out tomorrow and sweep all houseless people from county property.
The policy gives the county a tool and procedures to remove encampments, if there are imminent or immediate threats to public safety or public health. That may include known illegal drug use, fire, violence and more. A fire in 2020 at Juniper Ridge threatened campers and more.
Proper notice of residents of the encampment is required. Provisions are to be made to preserve viable personal property and notify people where their property is stored.
Is this policy complete? No. It may resolve a perceived or actual safety threat temporarily. More needs to be done. And nobody thinks the policy is anything more than one small step in answers to houselessness.
Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. If it decides to get involved, we think it should reach out to TC Energy to allow the company to present its perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.