This Sept. 29 file photo shows a group of camps in the Juniper Ridge area just north of Beechcraft Lane along U.S. Highway 97.  The fire scar from the 2020 Juniper Ridge Fire is visible to the right of the camps.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Deschutes County Commissioners authorized Wednesday the county administrator to sign a policy for when houseless people can be removed from county land for safety and security reasons.

The policy aims to make the best of things when some people are going through the worst of times.

