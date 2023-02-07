Deschutes County commissioners are likely to take a step Wednesday that will lead to more affordable housing in the county.
It’s not the biggest development. But in Bend’s housing market every little bit helps. And county commissioners Patti Adair, Phil Chang and Tony DeBone deserve credit for working to make it happen.
The county will get $500,000, according to the outline of the deal. Housing Works and Kôr Community Land Trust will get land for homes. Housing Works plans on 59 units. Kôr is looking at 40 units.
The land is 7.12 acres, a long, thin strip along SW Simpson Avenue of Bend just west Century Drive. It’s essentially across the street from land that will be used for future expansion of Oregon State University-Cascades.
There will be an agreement that the property will be restricted to units affordable to no more than 120% of median family income for not less than 60 years. For a family of four, that worked out to an income of about $107,000 in 2022.
Both Housing Works and Kôr hope to begin construction in June of next year. The plan has been that Housing Works would produce multifamily rental units and Kôr would produce single-family units. The Kôr homes will also be built to a net zero standard, which will make living in them even more affordable.
There have been complications and debate about this development. It’s inevitable. Some neighbors have had their apprehensions. Adair worried about the trees on the property.
The land itself was mined for pumice in the past and it’s not clear what the hole was filled with. Engineers were brought in and they recommended careful attention to the structure of the foundations and no use of vibration techniques in construction. That increased development costs. The county agreed to cut the price from $1.3 million to $500,000.
There was also some debate among commissioners if the county should try to earn money from the sale or give it away to support affordable housing. Adair and DeBone had expressed concern about giving away the land and hoped that money earned could be used to help pay for the courthouse expansion. Chang had argued the land should be given to the developers to be more supportive of affordable housing.
We don’t need to refight that argument. The important thing now is the county is backing up its talk of creating housing with action. And there are protections in place to ensure the housing that is created will remain affordable for decades.
