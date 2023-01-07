The Deschutes County Stabilization Center in Bend is a big success story for residents, county staff and county commissioners. And there may be an expansion of some related services in Redmond.
The center provides assistance to “children and adults who are in need of short-term, mental health crisis assessment and stabilization.” It’s not long-term care.
It has been a real asset to help give law enforcement another opportunity to offer needed services to people they encounter. About 21% percent of the visits are accompanied by law enforcement, mostly from Bend. The center has had about 8,000 visits since it opened in June 2020.
Depending on the availability of funding, as always, some services may be available in Redmond. It wouldn’t be full-time, 24-7, like the center. It would be more 9-5. Transport may be offered to the Bend center, which could make it a much more valuable option for Redmond police.
