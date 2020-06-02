Children don’t necessarily belong in day care. But many young families feel both parents must work to reach their goals or just get by.
For those families in Central Oregon, it can be a challenge to find child care — let alone at a price that is easy for a family to afford. Some statistics say there is only one spot for every three children under age 5 that may need it in the region. That number may not be exact. The idea the number represents, though, rings true.
Central Oregon chambers and a long list of other groups are trying to build awareness and create resources to help those families. It also takes action by government to lower the barriers that make finding child care so difficult. Deschutes County commissioners seem about to do just that. It won’t change things overnight. It’s still an important step.
Commissioners had directed staff to find ways to make it easier for child care businesses. One obstacle: child care-related uses currently generally require a conditional use permit in areas under the county’s jurisdiction. The proposed change would make it an outright permitted use, subject to a review of the site plan.
Commissioners seemed at their meeting Monday to all be behind the change. Maybe they don’t need encouragement to support it in a vote on Wednesday, June 3. They and county staff do deserve acknowledgment, though, for actually doing something substantive to help fix the problem.
