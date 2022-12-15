Deschutes County government is thinking about a tax increase.
It would be small.
The money raised would go to good causes — to help pay the debt for the new courthouse expansion and cover health benefits for county employees.
And it would be the county increasing its tax rate to the full amount that it is already allowed.
Still, it is a tax increase. So you may want to read on and explore it further.
It would increase the county property tax rates by 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed value over what is currently levied. It is not a tax increase that requires a public vote. It would be the county moving to collect its full rate of $1.2783 per $1,000. The county now collects 6 cents less than what it is allowed.
The estimate is it would raise slightly under $2 million for the county. It would go to help cover the $44.5 million courthouse expansion and other needs. The county has levied the full rate in the past. It reduced it by 3 cents in 2018 and again by 3 cents in 2019.
No final decision was made this week. No vote was taken. But the county’s budget committee, which is made up of the three county commissioners and three community representatives, did discuss it.
The county has increasing costs, just like everybody else. It has added a bit more staff over the years. It has increasing health costs. The biggest challenge, perhaps, is that the county has been doing its major capital improvements project within the tax money it gets. Rather than going to voters and asking them to support a bond for things such as the courthouse expansion, it is aiming to do it within its property tax rate.
County staff recommended that the county levy the full rate. Both Commissioners Phil Chang and Tony DeBone were clearly supportive Tuesday during the discussion. Chang said he would have backed approving a 6-cent increase earlier, because it would have put the county in a better financial position.
DeBone’s support is perhaps more interesting — in a way. He has in the past proudly pointed out how the county has been able to reduce taxes. He said Tuesday he is supportive of moving forward with the assumption that the county will charge its full rate because of the increased health costs for employees and other reasons.
There was no clear opposition from anyone on the budget committee. There were a couple suggestions. Chang said the county should offer examples to demonstrate to people what the impact would be of a 6 cent per $1,000 increase. He said it would be $12 or $13 more per year for his house. Another suggestion was that the county show exactly how it planned to spend the money.
Both are smart ideas.
We would like to also see the county lay out in the argument for the tax increase in a concise explanation for voters on its website. It would be more convincing if the county could also show what it does and has done to try to keep costs down. Is that too much for county residents to ask? County staff provided much of the information during Tuesday’s meeting. Most people don’t have time to sit through that.
A final decision on this possible tax increase likely would come in May. If you have an opinion to share about it or questions, you can reach county commissioners at board@deschutes.org.
