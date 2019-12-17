Sometime in the near future the Deschutes County Commission will be asked to approve an amendment to its code that will allow the Sunriver Resort to build what’s essentially an employee dormitory for as many as 200 workers in a nearby business park. It should do so, despite the county planning commission’s unwillingness to support the change.

Planners had two major and related problems with the proposal. They were unhappy with language that would allow the resort to include a single parking space for every six beds, in part because they worried that somehow what the resort proposed would not be what becomes reality down the road.

The resort’s request for very little parking is based directly on the people who have, for years, filled summer jobs in Sunriver. They tend to come from outside Central Oregon and, often, outside the United States. Few bring cars. In 2018, for example, 128 summer employees had 12 cars among them. That’s even fewer cars than the text amendment would require — one car for every 10 employees, as opposed to the requested 1 for every six.

Commission members were also concerned about who would rent units in the resort’s off season. But, a resort spokesman told them, the plan is to build housing very clearly geared to short-term, month-to-month, rentals, not full-time residence, with preference for renters from the hospitality industry.

Solving Deschutes County’s housing problems is going to take both creative thinking and a willingness to try something new from time to time. The Sunriver Resort text amendment request fits that description, though, unfortunately the planning commission was unable to see it in that light.

Despite the planning body’s discomfort with the changes Sunriver proposes, the County Commission should use this opportunity to try something new. It should approve the Sunriver request.