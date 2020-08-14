Deer, elk, antelope, eagles and sage grouse. Where do they live and roam in Deschutes County?
The answer may be for some of you: in my yard.
The answer for county government: It sort of knows, but that’s based on studies more than 20 years old.
Much has changed. The county has grown from some 76,000 people in 1990 to about 200,000 now. Updated mapping technology could provide better information. The county wanted to do something about it, asked the state for a grant, got the grant and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is updating the county’s wildlife inventories.
It matters because the state has land use rules to protect habitat. As you know, there’s been particular concern about protecting habitat for eagles and sage grouse. Where wildlife live and migrate can change what people can do on their property.
For instance, the county can require that fences be wildlife-friendly in deer/elk range and migration corridors — so the animals can get under or climb over. New home construction can be required to be wholly within 300 feet of a road built before 1992. That helps keep big tracts of land intact.
It’s not hard to find clear examples of where these regulations have been implemented. Just west of Bend is the development called the Tree Farm, developed by Brooks Resources. A small part of the property — 26 acres out of 525 acres — overlaps with a mule deer winter range zone. A Deschutes County ordinance requires properties in such areas to adhere to stricter development requirements. The development was specifically designed in ways to keep that migration corridor open.
You can look up the county’s habitat and migration corridor information for yourself at this website: dial.deschutes.org/Real/InteractiveMap. Just click in the boxes for the appropriate zones.
People and construction can be tough on wildlife. Give nature a chance and some room and it can thrive , too. Deschutes County commissioners have helped by pursuing better information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.