Deschutes County commissioners cannot solve the housing problems in the county. But they can help. And they are working with county staff to see what they can do to develop a countywide approach.
County commissioners recently reviewed a draft housing study of the county and this week the county’s planning commission is scheduled to look at it. Several Oregon counties have done these studies, including Clatsop, Coos, Morrow and Tillamook. They look at the problems and potential solutions.
Deschutes County government’s authority is limited when it comes to housing. Most housing in the county — and in Oregon — is in cities. Oregon land use laws are structured to keep it that way. It’s not just up to the cities, though, as Commissioner Phil Henderson stressed. Thousands of people live in the county’s rural areas. The county owns 340 acres in La Pine’s Newberry Neighborhood, which is slated for housing. The county also could, for instance, look at requirements for ADUs — accessory dwelling units — in the county.
The county is still figuring out what it should figure out, as county planner Tanya Saltzman told us. But there will be good new data coming from the 2020 Census, giving a much clearer picture of housing. Smart policies could help. Doing nothing would be not good enough.
