We can’t blame Deschutes County commissioners for being slightly frustrated Wednesday with the hoops the state is making the county jump through in order to get state marijuana tax money.
The county should get it. It was getting it. But the way state law was written the county lost the right to any tax revenue because of a county voter-approved moratorium on new processing and growing facilities. It missed out on some $500,000 between December 2019 and September 2020.
State Reps. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Jack Zika, R-Redmond, stepped up with legislation, House Bill 3295, to change the state law. The original bill was a simple fix. Deschutes County would continue to get the tax money. Deschutes County commissioners would get to decide how best to spend the money, as they had.
That was apparently too simple. The bill was amended to compel the county to set up a committee to recommend how the money be spent, including membership from:
- “A person who holds a license issued under ORS 475B.070 for a premises located in the county;
- A person who holds a license issued under ORS 475B.105 for a premises located in the county;
- A designee of the county sheriff;
- A designee of the county commission;
- A member of the public;
- A watermaster, as described in ORS 540.020, who is appointed for a water district in, partially in or near the county; and
- A representative of the county who is knowledgeable about economic development in the county.”
There’s logic to those requirements. It might lead to good discussion about how the money should be spent. We’re sure the County Commission could handle the decision without another committee dictated by the state.
