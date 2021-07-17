Deschutes County Commissioners made some smart investments with more than $2.85 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. We’d like to thank them for their choices.
They invested in critical areas that need it: child care, providing housing for homeless and more.
If you are a working parent or an employer, you know just how hard it can be for families to find child care. The system in Oregon simply fails too many families. Deschutes County is really no different from much of the state. Families cannot find quality childcare at a price they can afford.
One program won’t solve that. One investment from the county of $1 million won’t solve that. But put that together with $1 million that state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, directed from the state and we have something.
That money is going to a coordinated effort of Oregon State University-Cascades Campus and Central Oregon Community College to set up a new child care program. It may only serve 70 children for now. It takes money to get these things started. And the university and college officials are looking to create a model that can expand. It will also feature high-quality instruction, training for workers, living wages and benefits for workers. The program’s full name: Little Kits Early Learning & Child Care Center.
The county is also putting money into helping Bend with a managed homeless camp ($750,000 now and maybe another $750,000 later). There was money to help the Bethlehem Inn convert a motel in Redmond into a year-round shelter ($450,000). And there was another contribution to help the Veteran’s Village project, which will also serve the homeless ($100,000). There’s more.
The county has not spent the bulk of its American Rescue Plan Act money. It is looking to hear from you on where that money should go. More information here: www.deschutes.org/arpa.
