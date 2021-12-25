Schools in Deschutes County were already facing an emergency before the pandemic. It sabotaged the ability of students to succeed. It damaged and ended lives.
The county has one of the highest rates of youth suicide in the state. Problems with substance abuse have been trending higher here than in other parts of the state. And teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases continue to undermine going to school.
Bend-La Pine Schools and Deschutes County government are doing something about it. They created a Healthy Schools program that began this school year. The idea is to provide public health services directly to schools. Students will get mental, social, emotional and physical health supports in school.
What does that have to do with learning? It has everything to do with reducing things that can hamstring the chances for students to learn.
Some numbers:
•The county rate for youth suicide is 18.9 suicides per 100,000. Suicide is preventable. About 90% of people with suicidal intent that receive intervention do not die by suicide.
• About 29% of county 11th graders reported e-cigarette use in a 2018 survey. Binge drinking and marijuana use among 11th graders were both at about 20%.
• Teens and young adults also have the highest rates of sexually transmitted infections across the country. In Deschutes County about 30% of the chlamydia cases have been in people 19 and younger. And there were 25 teen pregnancies among 10-17 year-olds in the county in 2019.
Teachers, counselors, principals and other school staff already work on many issues beyond teaching. This new program in the schools provides additional staff and uses methods that have worked elsewhere to try to make a difference. Aimee Snyder, healthy schools supervisor for Deschutes County, said similar programs have translated into higher grades, fewer attendance violations, fewer disciplinary actions and higher graduation rates.
For instance, in October district health teachers rated their ability to teach suicide prevention as one of the biggest areas that could use help. The program worked with district staff on curriculum and can provide co-teaching in a class. It can link a county public health worker with expertise on suicide prevention with a classroom.
The program is planned to be for at least three years. More than that depends on its success and the availability of money to continue and expand it, perhaps to other districts. It currently has a public health specialist in Bend Senior High School and La Pine High School. More schools will be added as the program ramps up, scheduled to reach six specialists in year three.
Will it work? How will we know if it does? Both the district and the county are going to be looking at that. Longer term goals, which is about three years in, include a decrease in students reporting use or alcohol, marijuana and e-cigarettes; lower rates of students considering suicide and lower rates of sexually transmitted diseases and teen pregnancy.
The school district and the county are splitting the cost of the program 50/50. Just before the Christmas weekend, we were not able to confirm what the estimated cost of the program would be.
Both the school district and county commissioners deserve credit for trying something new to tackle these public health challenges in the schools. Without intervention, more students will fail to succeed in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.