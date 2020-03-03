When a car is going slower and hits a pedestrian, the pedestrian is more likely to survive. That makes sense. It’s also been researched.
The city of Bend says federal crash data shows that a person hit by a car traveling at 20 mph to 25 mph has a 90% chance of surviving. The survival rate drops below 70 % at speeds greater than 35 mph.
We bring it up because the Bend City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on possibly lower speed limits on NE Sixth Street and on NW 15th Street. The limit would be 20 miles per hour. It’s a good change.
Some people will grumble. They may argue it doesn’t matter if the city lowers the speed limits, because the limits don’t get enforced on residential streets very often, anyway. Perhaps that’s true. But people do try to adjust their speed to the speed limit. So the change is likely to slow people down and make those streets safer. Speeding through neighborhoods is also something people complain to the city about.
Why those streets and not somewhere else? Those streets are ones the city has designated as greenways. They have been modified to be more bicyclist and pedestrian friendly. They are called greenways, in part, because in some cities the streets are painted green. In Bend, the city has added signs, some speed humps and also tried to make busy intersections safer. To be clear, the streets are still open to cars and trucks. Does it work in Bend? It seems to, though we are not professional traffic engineers.
Bend is still not exactly pedestrian and bike friendly. These two greenways only get you part way across town and only if you are going north and south. Try crossing Third Street on a bike or walking. Even with a “walk” signal, life can be interesting with cars turning right into your path. The city has plans for improving east/west routes. And councilors should at least make the change to the speed on these greenways now.
