The Bend City Council may take two important steps at its Wednesday meeting to help keep the community safe and businesses alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilors will have a proposal before them to temporarily restrict short-term rental units. It follows a similar action by the Deschutes County Commission for units in the county.
People aren’t supposed to be traveling any more than necessary. They aren’t supposed to be going on vacation. They are supposed to be practicing social distancing at home.
But some who have the money and the opportunity might think about relocating temporarily in Bend where they would rather wait out the virus or believe it may be safer. Hotels have already seen a dramatic decline in occupancy to 15% or so when 80% might be more typical this time of year. Short-term rentals may be in the same situation, though, they can be more difficult to monitor. Many short-term rentals are right in the middle of residential neighborhoods.
That can be part of their appeal. It’s also why they could be a way the virus spreads.
In general, the city proposal would not permit people to stay in short-term rentals while the city is in the middle of the pandemic. The fine could be as much as $750 a day for the owner and the renter. The policy would still allow stays in short-term rentals longer than 30 days and it makes important exceptions for such things as medical workers and for a family member to have a place to self-quarantine.
The second proposal councilors will consider is to get struggling businesses some relief. The city already has a program in place to help its residential water and sewer customers in tough times. People can get one-time relief of $150 off a bill. And the city has also pledged it’s not going to shut people’s water off in this crisis.
Businesses, though, have also been slammed. Some are doing just fine but many have had to cut back or shut down. They have water and sewer bills, too.
Councilors are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a program to help businesses out with their bills — up to $500 per request. The plan is to keep the new program in effect during the emergency or until the $25,000 set aside for water and $25,000 for sewer gets used up. The city plans to keep an eye on the program and ensure it would not conflict with other state or federal assistance programs.
It may go without saying, but we urge the Bend City Council to approve both measures.
