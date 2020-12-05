The NFL can play football. Most K-12 schools in Oregon are closed. Many businesses in Oregon are open. Schools are closed. And although the state shifted its metrics, most schools are still shut.
The NFL tests all its players and many staff daily. It’s had outbreaks. Sure, it’s not been a normal season. Just ask Kendall Hinton. But doesn’t it seem off kilter that football can kick off and for Oregon schoolchildren, it’s just one penalty after another.
Of course, there’s a size difference. Of course, there’s a money difference. But what would it take to, say, test every elementary school student in the Bend-La Pine Schools and all the necessary staff daily? Could we pull that off?
A host of Bend leaders of all political stripes asked for something just like that recently in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown.
The answer: A polite, detailed no. It is being worked on, according to the response from Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, and Colt Gill, the deputy superintendent of public instruction.
“The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education are working with school leaders to determine how to expand effective testing and contact tracing plans to schools across Oregon; however this significant investment of time and resources won’t effectively impact school reopening for the vast majority of Oregon students if community spread is not brought down to manageable levels,” the response reads in part. “The simple truth is that testing is not a silver bullet. We can’t test our way out of this pandemic, and schools are no exception.”
OK. But what’s the cost if we do get COVID-19 levels down? Is there enough testing capacity?
Allen and Gill pointed out that on Dec. 1 Gov. Brown sent a letter to Congress outlining Oregon’s need for federal funding in a COVID-19 relief package to help return more students to the classroom. We got a copy of that letter. It has no actual details on testing costs or testing capacity to get students back to school. So let’s take a stab at it.
There are some 18,500 students in the Bend-La Pine Schools, if they all came back. And there are some 2,200 staff. That’s a lot of tests. If you narrowed it to K-5, it’s still 7,500 students including charter schools. Currently, there are only some 5,500 COVID-19 tests in all of Deschutes County in a week. The county health department told us it has not experienced problems with testing capacity.
Would it with thousands more tests? That seems likely. Who would provide the staff to do all those tests every day? Then there’s cost.
There’s a lot of variability in the actual cost of an individual COVID-19 test. Some are $5. It would all add up quickly.
Deschutes County Health Services is discussing the feasibility of implementing regular asymptomatic testing at schools or school-based health centers, it told us.
It’s still in the early planning stages and, of course, the pandemic is raging.
We can’t help with all the possible obstacles. But we have no doubt if the school district held a fundraiser for testing dollars to get students back in school, that would be a success.
