Universal health care in Oregon might bring a lot of goodies.
Everybody would have health care. Benefits might be more generous than what you have now. No more bills from the doctor or the hospital. No copays or deductibles. Health care wouldn’t be tied to your job. Dental and mental health coverage would be included, too.
But it comes with costs and tradeoffs. And there’s no guarantee it would work as well as some hope.
The state task force coming up with a plan for universal health care in Oregon is already plotting when it would like it to begin. It wants the Legislature to set up a transition committee in 2023 and then it hopes the Legislature would enact the plan in 2025. The task force will be talking about that this week.
The arguments against state-run universal health care are rising up, of course. Groups like Oregon Business and Industries, the Oregon Farm Bureau, Regence, Providence, PacificSource and others have submitted testimony against it.
First up in most arguments is the cost and the new taxes to pay for it. Government in Oregon would be growing a lot. The state task force calls for more than $21 billion a year in new taxes to pay for the plan. To give you an idea of the magnitude of those taxes, the state’s entire general fund budget for 2021-23 is $25 billion. Those taxes would come in the form of a new income tax paid by individuals and a new payroll tax paid by businesses.
Will the public be convinced it would be a good idea to essentially take what is spent on health care now and turn it over to the government to spend? Will the public believe the state can do it, do it better and it would actually be cheaper? Should the state, instead, work harder to continue to make improvements to the existing system?
Tell your legislator, tell candidates for state office what you think.
