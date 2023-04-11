After making a pitch to legislators for $2.6 million more for the Corporate Division of the Secretary of State’s Office to essentially go digital and hire more staff, “Corporation Division Director Eloisa Miller emailed everyone who has registered a business in Oregon asking them to submit written testimony supporting the request,” the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported.
Dozens responded and urged more funding. Others wondered, though, if it was appropriate for a state agency to use the emails it gathers on documents to request that businesses lobby for the agency.
What happens in Salem? Lots of lobbying.
Amazon lobbied behind the scenes to kill a bill to put in renewable energy requirements for data centers. Realtors lobby for their interests. Environmental groups lobby for theirs. Other groups of businesses lobby for theirs. People organize and lobby to support gun control and oppose it.
It may seem weird, but state agencies advocate for legislators to support their agency with money. There’s really nobody better to make the budget pitch.
When they do it in Oregon, they open with a recommended budget. And then on top of that, they sometimes present different policy option packages: Give our agency this much more money and we will also be able to do this bit more. Legislators can then decide if they believe any of the policy options deserve a bit extra.
We do think it is a good idea for the division to move from microfilm to digital records.
Was it also OK for the corporate division to use the email addresses it has in its records for corporations?
It’s apparently not a violation of the state ethics law. It is clearly lobbying.
If you think about it, probably nobody would know better than the corporations that deal with the office to offer their opinion. They were free to weigh in as they saw fit. They didn’t have to advocate for the digitization project, no matter what the email asked.
Yes, this incident raised eyebrows. Did the division get or take some sort of unfair advantage? We don’t think so.
Legislators are accustomed to seeing lots of emails and testimony for and against policy decisions. Hearing from the people who would be impacted by the decision is not a bad thing.
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov. See our editorial at https://bendbulletin.us/3n5cACr
