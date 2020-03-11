As health officials and others in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties make plans to deal with the new coronavirus, which cropped up in Deschutes County on Wednesday, their efforts are largely focused on schools, hospitals and other public places. They must not forget the hundreds of unsheltered homeless people living in the area.
More than 800 people here told workers they were homeless when the point-in-time count was done in January 2019, according to Oregon Housing and Community Services. Most, 700, lived in Deschutes County; 58 lived in Jefferson County, and 79 lived in Crook County.
And, according to an article in Scientific American, the unsheltered homeless may be at greater risk of catching COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, than other groups. They face several problems.
Sanitation is a real issue, making routine hand washing impossible. Too, the unsheltered homeless tend to be older than some other groups, and the virus is more dangerous to older people than to young ones. Add to that the fact that the unsheltered homeless tend to have high rates of poorly treated chronic illness, a reality that makes the coronavirus even more deadly.
All that could combine to make the homeless in the area especially susceptible to the coronavirus. It also heightens the risk for health care providers and those who work at shelters and places like the Family Kitchen and Bend Church in Bend, which feed the homeless; the county’s libraries, which allow groups offering services to the homeless to use space for their work; and Jericho Road, which offers a range of services to the homeless in the Redmond area.
If Central Oregonians are lucky, the new coronavirus won’t spread much in these parts. But those whose job it is to plan for the worst cannot assume it won’t. Instead, they must include all groups, including the region’s unsheltered homeless, in their plans.
