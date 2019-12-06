It seems so simple. People in Bend should live in energy efficient homes. It can save people money. It can be good for the environment. It can create more energy independence for the country.

So let’s make that happen. The question is: How?

One idea from a city committee was to require every home in Bend have a home energy score when it is sold. Without easy access to a score, the argument goes, home buyers don’t have a simple way to identify future utility costs. It also gives buyers a tool to weigh when a builder or homeowner has made investments in energy efficiency. More information is certainly better when buying a home. And a home energy score could encourage people to make upgrades or build homes more efficiently from the beginning.

Of course, nothing is that simple.

It caused a flap. There were so many questions raised about how a score would work in Bend that councilors decided Wednesday night to remove the requirement from the plan. A smart move.

But if people in Bend should live in energy efficient homes, now what?

Bend doesn’t need to staff up its own program. It could play a more aggressive role in letting residents know about the options out there. Energy Trust of Oregon is positively bursting with them. It can help you get discounts on improvements. If you wanted one, it recently had a big discount on one of those fancy new smart thermometers. You can even get stuff for free — light bulbs and more.

The city already regularly communicates with residents through social media, through the news media and in occasional mailers. It already proselytizes a message of water conservation as soon as spring comes around. It should start proselytizing more about home energy efficiency and tools to help people achieve it.