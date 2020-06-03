The oddest thing about the resignation of the director of the state Employment Department is how it happened. It certainly appeared that it took pressure from members of Oregon’s congressional delegation. Why did it come to that?
“Problems at the department demand an urgent response,” Gov. Kate Brown said the day after she asked for Kay Erickson’s resignation.
That statement just raises more questions.
Brown called Erickson and asked her to resign on May 30 after she appeared before legislators. But that was after other Democratic leaders complained, including: Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Rep. Earl Blumenauer. Wyden even took the unprecedented step of calling on Erickson, a state official, to resign. The Willamette Week has a timeline.
The department had a massive backlog in getting unemployment benefits to Oregonians. We can’t tell you what share of the blame Erickson deserves for that. She was in charge, after being hired in 2016. The pandemic meant a staggering number of Oregonians were applying for benefits — some 445,000. The department could not keep up. One reason: it has a computer system more than ripe for an upgrade. Legislators gave the department some $4 million to do that starting in about 2015.
Two years later the department had only spent $1.4 million. It would seem legislators did not push hard enough to ensure the needed upgrade moved forward.
The important issue is not so much the sequence of events and the reasons for Erickson’s departure. It’s that the Employment Department improve its performance. But why did it take pressure from Democratic Congressional leaders to impel Erickson’s resignation?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.