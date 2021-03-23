Legal businesses in the marijuana industry still don’t have the same rights to use banks as other businesses. This has gone on too long. Congress should make the change.
U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, has reintroduced a bill in Congress to allow them to access banking.
What does it mean when you can’t use a bank for your business? Cash. Lots of cash.
Who likes cash? Crooks.
It makes the employees of the businesses and the businesses unnecessarily appetizing to criminals. Willamette Week reported “cannabis dispensaries in the Portland metro area reported being robbed, burglarized or looted more than 100 times between March of 2020 and 2021.” One employee was killed in December in an armed robbery.
Similar bills have passed the House in recent years. But they had been held up in the Senate by Republican leaders. For instance, one Republican proposal also would have included a 2% THC limit on state marijuana programs if they didn’t already have their own limits. THC limits have proven difficult to enforce.
We asked Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, if he backs the bill. His spokesman told us he will give the bill full consideration should it come before the Judiciary Committee and to the House Floor for a vote.
With the change in the mix in the Senate, Blumenauer’s bill has a better chance of passing Congress. Some version of it should.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.