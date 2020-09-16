When 19 out of 20 members of the Prescott, Arizona, Granite Mountain Hotshots died trying to protect Yarnell, Arizona, from wildfire, it seemed like that would be a moment that would lead to change.
When the fire near Paradise, California, killed 85 and destroyed 11,000 homes, it seemed like that would be a moment.
And this summer as wildfires ravage so much of Oregon, killed at least eight and drove Bend air quality so bad it was off the charts, it seems like this would be the moment.
But Congress has not gotten serious about investing in reducing wildfire risk.
One small example: Where's the $8 million needed to move forward on the work of the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project?
Wildfires are going to keep coming. Every summer. There are hundreds of fires every year in Central Oregon. Some can be prevented. We know there still will be human-caused wildfires and fires from lightning strikes. It only takes one to get out of control to have a horrific outcome. We can't stop the wildfires from happening. We can invest in reducing the risk.
There are many pieces of that puzzle. Bend Mayor Sally Russell, who is chair of the Deschutes collaborative's steering committee, is the first to emphasize that the collaborative's work is part of a much broader effort. But we can't write about them all and we picked: The Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project and that $8 million.
The collaborative is a place that people who disagree come together intentionally to find solutions to be good stewards of the forest. They are volunteers from across the spectrum — conservationists, loggers, scientists, elected leaders and many more. The group has been meeting for more than 10 years. It's one of 20 similar groups across the nation. They build understanding and trust with each other and knowledge of options to take care of the forest.
The work of collaboratives does get criticized. Some see them as just a pleasing sheen smeared on top of Forest Service plans to do more logging. And the truth is there are just too many competing interests to find a wildfire management strategy that has everyone joining in celebration.
March back in time before European settlement and Central Oregon forests looked different. They were less dense. Undergrowth and underbrush didn't get an opportunity to build up. Wildfire was not suppressed as it has been for decades. Wildfire suppression has set the trajectory of the forest for more intense wildfires.
The collaborative has worked on projects all over the area. One of its projects is in Bend's backyard — the West Bend project. It's over 26,000 acres. It's been going on for years. The aim is to actively manipulate the forest to get it back to a healthy state again. That area is too far gone to just let nature take its course. And it's a wildfire threat to Bend.
One of the major challenges of the West Bend project is the area's high use and high visibility. Ride by on your mountain bike and see marked trees and heavy machinery and what do you think? Not everybody in the community sat through the thousands of hours of collaborative work, has the benefit of the knowledge of the science behind the projects and knows about the compromises made. And some people don't like the result. The forest will look different. It looks thinned out. That is a healthier, more historic look to the forest. It sure isn't what people are used to. The collaborative has struggled to overcome the pushback on the project and explain what it is doing. The city of Bend and Deschutes County each recently chipped in $10,000 to help get that message out. That is a smart investment in reducing wildfire risk.
If only Congress would follow their lead. There's about $8 million in funding for projects of the Deschutes collaborative that is in limbo, Ed Keith, Deschutes County forester and a member of the collaborative, told us. That doesn't even consider the funding needed to pay for the staff to keep the collaborative alive.
Is Congress serious about investing in reducing wildfire risk for Deschutes County? We are certain Sens. Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden and Rep. Greg Walden care. What are they going to do about it?
