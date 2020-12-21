Congress wanted to make things better in economically distressed areas across the country and created just a few years ago what are called opportunity zones. Invest in one and there are significant tax savings as well as savings on future earnings.
Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties all have opportunity zones. They are in census tracts designated as low-income communities. There are 86 zones in Oregon.
Do they work? Do they improve the livelihoods of people who live there? Isn’t that something Congress should know?
Well, when the legislation was passed, it didn’t include any direct, federal oversight role for the Treasury Department or anywhere else. The data isn’t captured to evaluate the performance. Some have studied the issue. The White House’s Council of Economic Advisors wrote earlier this year that they could at least be revenue neutral and reduce government transfer payments to the poor. A study by the Urban Institute, reached a far more pessimistic conclusion that, as structured, the benefits accrue chiefly to wealthy investors.
Shouldn’t Congress ensure Americans know how well they work?
