If ever there were a moment for federal action, the problems with clean water on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation would seem to be it.

Warm Springs residents could not count on clean water when they turned the spigot for more than two months this year. Boil water notices became almost routine.

Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, are trying to help with a bill that — among other things — would increase funding in a federal program to improve water systems on reservations from $20 million per year to $30 million per year.

The Oregon Legislature did earmark nearly $8 million in lottery bonds for water and sewer projects on the reservation. That money won’t be paid out, though, until 2021.

There’s been finger pointing about the problems at Warm Springs. That’s to be expected. Tribal officials have pointed out that the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Indian Health Services have not made needed investments to improve water infrastructure.

That is true — as far it goes. It is also true that the Warm Springs tribe governs itself. It didn’t make the choice to invest in making those improvements, either. And, as OPB reported, Warm Springs residents are not charged for water. Only businesses are. The poverty rate among residents is also about twice the state average. So where is Warm Springs supposed to come up with the money — perhaps more than $30 million to fix its water problems?

When people are threatened with losing access to clean water is not the best time to debate roles, obligations, treaties and taxes. Let’s hope Congress will support the legislation from Merkley and Wyden. Then maybe tribal leaders will be able to come with a better long-term solution to keeping up critical infrastructure for their community.

