Marijuana dispensaries don’t have the same access to banks that other businesses do. Marijuana dispensaries get targeted by criminals. It’s no secret that they must deal in cash.
There’s been proposals in Congress to allow state-legal marijuana businesses to have much more normal access to banking. But another one just failed.
It may sound ridiculous, but of course, not everybody feels the same way about marijuana and not every state has made efforts to legalize it.
The Justice Department has also expressed some concerns. Marijuana is not legal under federal law and it is on the Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act. A change in the law to protect state-legal businesses shouldn’t unintentionally make it harder to go after illegal activity, such as money laundering or illegal pot sales and production.
The Justice Department came out with a five-page memo earlier this year detailing its concerns. What it also did though is provide suggested changes that would alleviate them.
Is the world a better place because state-legal marijuana businesses can’t access banking, we don’t think so. How many more years will it be before Congress can reach agreement?
