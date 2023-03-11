A managed camp for the houseless near the Les Schwab at the south end of Bend is not dead. Without support from the county, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler told us it could be.
There is a chance the city could get money from the Legislature to be able to afford to operate it. There is a chance other partners could step forward. We will have to wait and see.
The key to its death was a flip flop by the Deschutes County Commission. It first offered tentative financial support. Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair came back with a hard no about a week later. Commissioner Phil Chang remained supportive.
A flip flop in politics could mean any number of things.
It could be taken as a signal of spinelessness. It could mean a politician gets different information. It could mean the situation changes. It could be a canny reading of the politics.
We read through the emails and texts commissioners received from the day of their tentative support of the camp to the reversal. County staff swiftly provided them after a public records request. As you would probably guess, they were overwhelmingly negative. There were more than 100 pages of emails and similar themes.
Some excerpts:
“We don’t want that riff raff, crime and drugs on our streets in our neighborhood. Please the people that live in SW Bend do not want the homeless encampment moved to SW Bend.”
“Moving the crime-ridden camp from Hunnell Road to the lot next door to Les Schwab without all the necessary steps enforced will not change anything but the address of the problems occurring.”
“Inviting the rampant and documented theft, crime, violence and extreme drug abuse that’s been flourishing at the Hunnell Road encampment to this area is the height of poor judgment.”
“We have followed the ‘rules,’ bought a house in an area of town that we thought was a good place to raise a family and now our leadership doesn’t want to help the people who have already established homes for themselves. Make this right. Move this camp further away from these family neighborhoods and protect our children for once.”
There were a couple of emails backing the county’s decision to support the camp. And by a couple, we do mean a couple in over 100 pages of emails and texts.
What is a politician supposed to do? They should be listening to those constituents. That’s never wrong.
They should be trying to correct the multitudes of misinformation. They should be looking for ways to design managed camps to best address the concerns.
Should they just walk away from this camp? Is the community really going to be better off without an effort to try to make this camp work?
We don’t think so. Not at all.
We don’t expect politicians to get everything right. We don’t.
We do expect to see more leading and less running away.
