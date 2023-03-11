March 8 Commissioners

Deschutes County Commissioners at a March 8 meeting.

 Deschutes County

A managed camp for the houseless near the Les Schwab at the south end of Bend is not dead. Without support from the county, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler told us it could be.

There is a chance the city could get money from the Legislature to be able to afford to operate it. There is a chance other partners could step forward. We will have to wait and see.

