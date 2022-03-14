Deschutes County took a deep breath a few months ago to pause before taking any action on a proposal for a new way for commercial buildings to add energy efficiency projects.
The idea sounds good. Done right more businesses would be able to do energy efficiency upgrades. People could borrow the money and pay it back on their property tax bills. It’s called CPACE, or commercial property assessed clean energy. Most states allow it. But commissioners wanted to know more before they created the program in Deschutes County.
Loans to do energy efficiency projects can be challenging to get. CPACE is designed to make it a bit easier. A CPACE loan can fully cover 100% of the cost. They can be over longer terms than regular loans, such as 10 years plus. It provides more certainty for lenders because the repayments are made through property tax bills. And the loan sticks with the building, not the borrower.
Commissioners had questions about paying for the new program and interest in using it. A handful of businesses wrote in expressing interest in doing a project with CPACE, though others have been supportive of the idea. The Central Oregon Association for Realtors also welcomed it as an economic boost and a way for more businesses to go greener.
Scot Langton, the Deschutes County Assessor, said his office’s involvement would vary depending on how the program is set up. For instance, if his office collected payments, the impact could be significant and he is not sure what it would be. If his office just put liens on properties that were delinquent on payments, that would not have much impact on his office.
The county also received some feedback from Benton County and the city of Corvallis. They believe a statewide CPACE program would be a better option than having a variety of local programs throughout the state. Of course, others point out that would mean waiting for the state to approve it and set it up. And that would be if the Legislature supported it.
You can tell commissioners what you think they should do at board@deschutes.org. There is more information from the county about CPACE in the commission agenda packet for Wednesday’s meeting.
