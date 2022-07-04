Gov. Kate Brown directed the state agencies to take action on the climate and equity. In less than a week new rules that will govern transportation, development and zoning are likely to be finalized by the state.
And the state commission that will be making the decision has stopped accepting comment.
You can question how much these rules will help the climate or redress past discrimination. The rules, though, are almost certainly coming.
They primarily govern what happens in communities over 50,000 in population. In this area, that means Bend.
The rules don’t require taller buildings. They make sure they are allowed. Similarly the rules require more emphasis on ensuring walking, biking and transit are given priority over travel by car. More dense development will reduce sprawl and make transit make more sense. Requirements for parking will fade. Cities will have to do more work to get ready for electric vehicles.
The rules also include an equity component. Plans for growth and transportation will have to be evaluated through the lens of equity to ensure everyone is listened to when projects are developed.
These proposed changes have been questioned and debated as they have been developed. What unintended consequences will they have? Will builders still be able to build the homes that people demand? Won’t they just lead to more traffic congestion? And couldn’t a change in view from a new governor of Oregon undo them?
