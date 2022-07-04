Your property may face requirements for removing plants and stricter building codes because of a new map drawn by the state to measure wildfire risk.
Some homes on the western side of Bend are included, such as west of Mt. Washington Drive and west of Shevlin Park Road. Similarly on Bend’s east side, east of Hamby Road, there are homes and properties that are included.
Property owners will receive letters from the state if they are in the designated area. And there is an appeal process.
You don’t have to wait for the letter. Check out the map located here tinyurl.com/ORfiremap. Zoom in at your property. You are looking for areas in red and orange that are also in the wildland-urban interface. A home would be subject to additional requirements if it is both designated high or extreme fire risk and in the wildland-urban interface. Only about 5% of the tax lots in Oregon fit the designation now. The map, though, will be redrawn as wildfire risk changes.
What exactly will homeowners or property owners have to do?
That has not been decided yet. There are two pieces to it — defensible space requirements and home hardening building codes. You can give your input on them before they are finalized.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing the defensible space requirements. Those will be adopted after December.
The new requirements will apparently be based on the 2021 International Wildland-Urban Interface Code. You can find that here, tinyurl.com/Intwildfire. Basically those regulations make requirements for defensible space within 100 feet of properties at extreme risk and 50 feet for high risk. “Non-resistive vegetation” leaves and needles must be removed. Trees are allowed. But there are spacing requirements. Following the requirements are the responsibility of the property owner.
The Building Codes Division is coming up with the new building requirements. They would be mandatory in April 2023. They would apply to all new buildings and to existing buildings that are replacing exterior elements. It’s not clear what those rules will say, yet. There is more information here, tinyurl.com/BCDwildfire.
Both the defensible space requirements and the building code changes do accept public comment. Comments on defensible space requirements can be made here tinyurl.com/ORdefensible. Comments on the building codes can be emailed here bcd.info@dcbs.oregon.gov.
