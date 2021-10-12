Siting camps and buildings for the homeless has proven to be volatile for the city of Bend. As much as some people want to help the homeless, others don’t want that to happen near them.
Neighbors have been concerned about a hotel for the homeless the city purchased on NE Division Street. And the possibility that there might be a managed camp on NE Ninth Street near Bend High School has produced pronounced opposition.
Now the city is looking for public comment on a rule change to allow more freedom to accommodate the homeless. It raises some interesting issues for neighborhoods with covenants, codes and restrictions, or CC&Rs.
The biggest change is that various forms of shelters for the homeless — group shelters, multiroom shelters, outdoor shelters — could be located in all zones of the city with the exception of heavy industrial zones. Under the city’s current rules, shelters are only allowed in commercial zones.
Another change is that homeowners would be able to have a person live on their properties in an RV or manufactured dwelling. Permits would be required for electricity, water and sanitation. And the permit for the home could only be for a year. It could be renewed twice. The city calls this “a hardship shelter.” The city already allowed something similar temporarily as a reaction to the wildfires of 2020.
There are caps in how many people such a homeless facility could serve. For instance, building occupancy set by the state building code regulates how many people can stay in group shelters already. A group shelter is like Shepherd’s House on Division Street in Bend. It has a 30-bed capacity.
This city has gotten some questions already about what these code changes might mean for neighborhoods with CC&Rs. Presumably some neighborhood associations with CC&Rs in Bend would use those agreements to attempt to prevent hardship shelters and other shelters in their neighborhoods. Enforcement of CC&Rs is a private matter, not a matter for the city.
“CC&Rs are private covenants between private parties, not between a governmental entity and a homeowner,” City Attorney Mary Winters, wrote in an email. “Thus, a homeowner’s association or a single homeowner might enforce a covenant against a homeowner. CC&Rs are placed on title as a restriction by a seller, developer, HOA, or by consenting owners of a subdivision or community, and are recorded in private deeds. We do not address claims that a CC&R may restrict an otherwise valid use, as the City … cannot legally interpret, enforce or otherwise address or resolve private covenant issues.”
She also added, though, that a CC&R that conflicts with a statute or ordinance might not be enforceable.
There is more detail to these proposed code changes than we are listing here. Go to tinyurl.com/Bendcodechange for more information. You can email Susanna Julber at the city if you have questions sjulber@bendoregon.gov.
