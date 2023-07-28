The Fair College Admissions for Students Act would cleave colleges from being able to participate in federal student aid if they give preference to students with legacy or donor status.
A student from a less than privileged background with just as impressive potential can now be denied a spot in college, because they don’t come from a family with a history of attending a particular ivy-crusted school or don’t come from a family with big bucks to make donations. The Century Foundation says legacy admissions may take up 10% to 25% of admissions at some top schools.
As you know, the U.S. Supreme Court recently smashed race-conscious admissions. No matter how you feel about that, are legacy admissions somehow more fair than admission decisions rooted in race?
The list of co-sponsors on Merkley’s bill are Democrats. Perhaps Republicans favor a less forceful approach than what could be seen as a government mandate. It is a bill with the government telling institutions how they should be run. Maybe the ripple of change that has already begun with schools dropping legacy admissions will bloom. And many schools never had such a policy.
It would certainly be nice if children from a family of long-time graduates could also go to the same school. It has the allure of tradition and stability. It can reinforce bonds in a family.
But when that denies another the opportunity to attend a school, it is a debasement of the idea that in America students deserve a fair shot.
