Schools in Bend should not be expected to tackle alone some of the complex societal challenges they face. The same goes for the city of Bend, the park district and even the public library district.
This week the Bend-La Pine School Board may take a step to join forces. It will consider signing on to a collaborative organization with all those groups as partners. The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council will also be a part. The new collaboration will be called Collective Impact Bend. It will meet monthly. The idea is to work together on problems or issues that impact them all.
Guess what? There won’t be miracles.
But working together could help. One almost certain benefit may be better understanding and relations between the people who serve on the boards of the respective organizations. Sometimes, the city and the Bend Park & Recreation District have been at odds. The friction between them over fee waivers for affordable housing is just one example. New school board members also expressed surprise not so long ago when they learned of changes to school revenue because of city policies for the Bend Central District.
Collective Impact Bend won’t end any friction. But the regular meetings and working together on other problems may better align them for success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.