Wildfire is the emergency that happens year after year in Central Oregon. The Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project has worked for the last 10 years to bring sometimes bitter rivals — the timber industry, conservationists, land managers, elected officials and more — to the table.
That work has helped avoid lawsuits and reach agreement on thinning projects.
Now, though, $8.2 million that would speed up all the planned work is in question. It’s not that the projects won’t happen — just more slowly — giving wildfire a bit more of a chance.
The good news is Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is well aware of the need. He fully supports the application and is working “to get work done safely in the woods that helps to prevent forest fire and supply wood to the mills.”
It’s no surprise that with the COVID-19 pandemic Congress has other, more urgent priorities. But wildfire will be back.
