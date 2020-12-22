You don’t have to have owned a bar or a restaurant to know alcohol sales are an engine that drives profits.
Drinks have outstanding shelf life. Customers may pick just one food item but they may order several drinks. And well, despite all the wonderful things about going out to a bar or restaurant, you probably don’t reflect later: The drink prices were a great deal!
So for restaurants and bars, battered by COVID-19 restrictions, the Legislature’s decision Monday to allow sealed cocktail sales to-go was welcome. It’s better. It’s likely not enough for some.
Local businesses still need your help. If you have a restaurant or bar you like and want it to stick around, please order takeout tonight. If you have a last minute desperate search for a gift, think about a gift certificate. Other local Central Oregon businesses need your help, too. They can find a way to get you what you need.
It seems almost inevitable that the longer the pandemic lasts the fewer local restaurants, bars and other businesses will be able to hold on. That isn’t good for anyone. Please do what you can to help.
