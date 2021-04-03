Central Oregon Community College’s goal is to promote student success. Beyond that, it must use the money it is entrusted with wisely and keep the public’s trust.
That’s why we believe it is important for COCC to release the complete report of the third-party investigation into its campus public safety officers. COCC put all the officers on paid leave last month. It’s not clear what triggered the investigation, nor why the college put the officers on leave.
We have not heard that the investigation nor the report is complete. But to ensure COCC keeps the public’s trust, it should release the report.
Jennifer Kovitz, the director of marketing and public relations at COCC, told us no decision has been made about if the report will be released. She did stress that COCC President Laurie Chesley will be available to answer questions after the investigation is concluded.
That is not the same thing as releasing the copy of the investigative report for the public to see the results for themselves.
COCC declined to tell us whom the third-party investigator is. And it is not answering other questions. We have made a public records request to COCC for the contract with the third-party investigator. Often law firms are retained to perform such investigations. The attorney-client relationship can then be used to attempt to block disclosure of any report to the public through Oregon’s public records laws.
As much good work that COCC does, we must not forget that over the years the performance of campus public safety did go from being worrisome to tragic.
In 2015, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and then-Bend Police Chief Jim Porter had brought up a series of concerns about campus public safety operating like sworn police officers. For instance, why did COCC public safety vehicles have blue lights? Only the police in Oregon are supposed to have blue lights. COCC public safety also messed up an investigation into a phone apparently set up to capture video in a women’s restroom.
In 2016, Kaylee Sawyer was offered a ride by Edwin Lara, then a COCC campus safety officer. His uniform looked like a police uniform. His vehicle looked like a police vehicle. He had a cage in the back of the SUV the way a police vehicle would. He used that to keep her from escaping. He raped and killed her.
COCC responded strongly after that tragedy. It made a series of changes to uniforms and vehicles and brought in new leadership of public safety. Sawyer’s death led to changes in state law. COCC also has a new president.
So what happened that compelled COCC’s administration to put all of its public safety employees on administrative leave? If COCC’s public safety did not have such an appalling past record, it would be a good idea to release the full report. Because it does have an appalling record, it should be a requirement.
