Central Oregon Community College’s enrollment has been dropping.
It’s not at all reflective of the quality and incredible bargain of education at COCC. A student at COCC can get a great education and save a lot of money.
Colleges and community colleges have generally seen declining enrollment over the last few years. That began before the pandemic. The peak for COCC was about in the 2012-13 school year. Since then full-time credit enrollment declined by about 46% from 6,633.
What we found very interesting about the COCC board meeting last week, was how bullish the university administration is about the future. The school’s budget is built around an assumption of a 4% growth rate in enrollment for the next few years.
The discussion came up during a budget presentation, so the first thing we wondered about were the numbers in the red. COCC’s budget projection already puts it at a projected ending fund balance of negative $4.1 million for the 2021-23 budget period. It pretty much grows out of it by 2023-25. So what would happen if the 4% enrollment growth didn’t materialize?
It wouldn’t mean disaster. The institution would adjust. It has reserves. And as COCC board member Bruce Abernethy pointed out, the numbers can always look worse than any reality the college ever confronts because COCC budgets so conservatively.
The relative financial situation of COCC is not the most important consideration. Its students and potential students are.
Community colleges are where many minority students and low-income students access higher education and more training. For their sake, we certainly hope COCC’s growth is 4% or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.