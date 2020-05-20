Central Oregon Community College students who struggle to afford college are getting additional financial help through the federal government during the pandemic. But the federal government excluded one tiny group of students: undocumented students.
The COCC Foundation stepped in to fill that gap. Was that the right move?
Some people may not think so. But the foundation's mission is to support COCC students and the college. It's there to help students meet their education dreams and contribute to their community. It was a good call.
COCC announced this week that more than 1,500 students will get a financial boost from what's called the CARES Act. COCC received more than $3 million. Half of that was to be spent directly to support students. COCC is sending those 1,500 students each an amount between $525 and $1,025. COCC aimed to set the amount depending on a calculation of financial need.
Many COCC students work part-time and many lost their jobs. The money from the CARES Act won't cover every hardship. It will help.
Undocumented students are not eligible for the CARES Act money. Similarly, they are not eligible for federal financial aid. But in Oregon, they are eligible for state aid. About $12,500 from the COCC Foundation will be distributed to 15 students to help ensure they get the same sort of support from COCC that other students with financial need get. The COCC Foundation is funded through donations.
A single characteristic about a student doesn't tell their whole story. Students who are tenacious in their efforts to do more coming from less deserve help. We understand why the federal government would not spend federal tax dollars to help undocumented students. But once a student is at COCC, it's the foundation's role to help them succeed. It doesn't matter who they are.
