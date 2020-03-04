The Central Oregon Community College Foundation began setting up a scholarship fund at its first meeting at the Trailways Cafe in downtown Bend in 1955. Their efforts, the work of so many volunteers after them and most of all the community's generosity have grown the school's endowment into something special.
The endowment has gone from $5,000 in 1955 into the largest community college endowment in the state at about $25 million.
What really matters, though, is how that endowment translates into creating opportunities for students. It changes lives. The foundation will provide more than $1,720,000 in scholarships and program support to COCC over the 2019-2020 academic year. Not all students are eligible. Students must demonstrate financial need, be enrolled at least half-time and have a 2.0 GPA or higher.
For students, though, those scholarships can make the difference if they can get through school without racking up huge debt or even attend at all. A fairly consistent theme for many scholarship recipients is that they are the first in their family to go to college.
On Saturday, the COCC Foundation held its Meal of Year fundraiser, bringing in about another $325,000. It's a black-tie optional affair with fine food and wine and auctions of high-ticket items -- trips, chef-prepared meals for a dozen friends and more. This year the event honored Lori and Rod Ray for their decades of support for COCC. The foundation's success sends a powerful message about the community's commitment to students, higher education and the region's future -- all from its beginnings in a meeting in a coffee shop.
