Central Oregon Community College is poised to lose a bit of its territory once the Oregon Legislature gets back to work. House Bill 4056A has been approved by the House and by the Senate’s Committee on Education, which recommended that the full Senate sign off on the bill.
The bill gives the Legislature’s approval to action taken by the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission in December 2019. That’s when HECC signed off on a request from residents in northern Lake County to withdraw from the Central Oregon Community College taxing and service district and join, instead, the Klamath Community College District. COCC’s Matt McCoy, vice president of administration, testified in favor of the bill.
While the shift will mean a small loss in revenue for COCC, landowners involved in the switch still will be required to pay for revenue bonds district voters approved but have yet to retire. Even so, their taxes will go down a bit because the Klamath district’s tax rate is lower than COCC’s rate.
There are solid reasons for the shift. COCC offers no classes in the region, which is about a 1.5-hour drive southeast of Bend, while Klamath Community College offers distance-learning classes at the North Lake School District in Silver Lake. Moreover, according to testimony at a hearing on HB 4056A, residents in the area believe the Klamath school’s offerings better fit their needs than do those of COCC.
And the shift doesn’t leave northern Lake County outside any community district, which at least some taxpayers in the district preferred. That could have increased the likelihood that other taxpayers in other largely rural areas might be encouraged to seek similar relief, and HECC, with good reason, did not want that.
Now the only thing standing between the proposed change and the reality of the change itself is the Oregon Legislature. With Republicans in both houses away from Salem, action on HB 4056A is on hold. Were the session to end without a final decision on this and a host of other bills, it would be unfortunate, to say the least.
