It’s going to cost the city of Bend to implement new climate friendly rules required by the state. The city’s estimate last year it would cost $3 million for 2023-2025.
When the Department of Land Conservation and Development sent its proposed budget to the governor, it included a $10 million request to help cities across Oregon meet the requirements of the rules.
When Gov. Tina Kotek’s budget came out, she set aside: $0.
This may not end well, if it ends this way.
It doesn’t matter if you think the climate rules are good or bad. They are state requirements. If cities can’t meet them, that’s when local governments may get lurched as people protest cities aren’t following the law and yanked by remands from the state. Not government at its finest.
The Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules were created at the direction of former Gov. Kate Brown.
Their purpose is to encourage cities to grow differently. More dense development to help reduce use of the auto. More readiness for electric vehicles. And cities are required to do more work to reach out to minority groups.
They aren’t simple changes. They would represent changes in the way the city of Bend and other cities do what they do. They require more modeling. They require more analysis. They require more outreach and more intensive outreach.
Those things take money. Those things take time. Last year, the city estimated in a letter to DLCD it might cost the city $3 million to do it all for 2023-2025. Maybe that estimate is off. But we can’t imagine the additional modeling and consulting work will come cheap. Brian Rankin, the city’s long-range planning manager, told us the city does not have the computer models to do the planning — and they are expensive. The city has not done as extensive outreach as required by the rules. He isn’t saying the city should not do more outreach. He said it will be more intensive and expensive.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler wrote the director of the DLCD just a few weeks ago and shared the city’s continuing concerns.
Kebler was pleased that DLCD included a request for money to help cities plan in the agency’s requested budget. But as we said, since then, Gov. Kotek included zero.
And Kebler had other concerns. For instance, voters in Bend approved in 2020 a $190 million transportation bond. Some of those projects may violate the new rules. Shouldn’t Bend be able to continue them as promised to voters?
An Do, the governor’s communications director, told us Kotek does hope the Legislature works with cities to figure out the support they need. We also spoke with Sadie Carney, policy analyst and communications manager for DLCD. She told us the agency may find ways within its budget to help cities with planning costs. She added that sometimes it will cost cities more than they estimate and sometimes it will cost cities less.
Of course there is a lot of time between now and the end of the session for some sort of solution to be worked out. But if Kotek is committed to these rules to make cities more climate friendly, then a budget friendly solution should be found.
