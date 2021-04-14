Repair crumbling roads and bridges. Provide resiliency to prevent blackouts like happened in Texas. Ensure everyone has access to broadband. Don’t let America fall behind China.
Those are all reasons that have been advanced by the Biden administration for its American Jobs Plan, the big multitrillion dollar infrastructure package.
We wondered what might be in it for Oregon and even more parochial — Central Oregon. Our No. 1 priority: Can we finally get the basic delivery of clean water secured for the Warm Springs Reservation?
If specific money for that isn’t in the final package, there is something seriously wrong. If clean water for the reservation isn’t considered important enough, Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley and Rep. Cliff Bentz should be ashamed to vote for the bill, no matter what else is in there.
We should note Merkley’s office did send us a general breakout of Oregon’s needs and how the American Jobs Plan attempts to meet them, including in drinking water. It didn’t get so specific as to mention the recurring boil water notices at the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. Also, Wyden and Merkley have not been ignoring the problem. They have been pushing for funding for years. Where’s the money?
When people dream, there are plenty of other big-ticket infrastructure projects that they dream about for Central Oregon. For instance, millions upon millions would be needed to complete irrigation piping projects in the Deschutes Basin. It’s not mentioned in the Oregon breakout. Some people have wished for rerouting the main route of the railroad around Bend. It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that is not mentioned, either, in the Oregon breakout.
There are two areas that we would like to single out where Central Oregon and Oregon as a state could significantly benefit: child care and affordable housing. Both are part of the American Jobs Plan. Some may wonder why child care or affordable housing is wrapped up in an “infrastructure” bill. We can think of few things more vital for a family to thrive than having access to affordable housing and affordable and excellent child care. It’s not roads and bridges. It’s no less a needed basic investment for families.
Child care and affordable housing are issues across the country. There are good reasons to believe the problems are more acute here, at least according to some analyses. The key will be in the funding formula. Will Congress allocate any child care and affordable housing money based on population? Or will they try to do it based on need?
We’re not sure what will become of the American Jobs Plan. It would seem wiser to us to have more targeted bills addressing more specific needs. That way members of Congress would have to vote on the value of discrete initiatives, rather than a comprehensive package where more compromises and dealing is done. Either way, this Congress should ensure Warm Springs has access to secure, clean drinking water. It’s ridiculous that in 2021 that continues to be an issue.
(0) comments
